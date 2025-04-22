US targets Iranian LPG magnate with sanctions: Treasury

World News
22-04-2025 | 12:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US targets Iranian LPG magnate with sanctions: Treasury
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US targets Iranian LPG magnate with sanctions: Treasury

The United States issued new sanctions on Tuesday targeting Iranian liquefied petroleum gas magnate Seyed Asadoollah Emamjomeh and his corporate network, the Treasury Department said, amid ongoing talks with Tehran on its nuclear program.

Emamjomeh's network is responsible for shipping hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian LPG and crude oil to foreign markets, Treasury said in a statement.

Both products are a major source of revenue for Iran, helping to fund its nuclear and advanced conventional weapons programs, it said, as well as regional proxy groups including Hezbollah, Yemen's Houthis and the Palestinian Hamas group.

"Emamjomeh and his network sought to export thousands of shipments of LPG -- including from the United States -- to evade U.S. sanctions and generate revenue for Iran," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in the statement.



Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

US

Target

Iran

Sanctions

Treasury

LBCI Next
Gold price hits record high above $3,500
Putin says he is open to direct peace talks with Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

US imposes new sanctions on Iran's shadow fleet: Treasury Department

LBCI
World News
2025-02-21

US Treasury Secretary says Russia could win sanctions relief in war talks

LBCI
World News
2025-03-25

US announces sanctions on three Iranian officials for ex-FBI agent's death

LBCI
World News
2025-03-13

US imposes sanctions on Iranian oil minister, shadow fleet

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:11

Trump to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE from May 13

LBCI
World News
13:34

Zelensky says wants to meet Trump at pope's funeral

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Church at a turning point: Meet some potential successors to late Pope Francis

LBCI
World News
12:36

Iran says technical nuclear meeting with US postponed to Saturday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Lebanese Foreign Ministry to summon Iranian Ambassador over disarmament post on X

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-17

Patriarch Al-Rahi says Lebanon’s new leadership marks a hopeful but challenging phase for the country

LBCI
World News
2025-04-14

Next round of US-Iran talks to be held in Rome: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-18

Israeli army announces withdrawal from South Lebanon except for five sites

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Islamist leader killed in Israeli strike south of Beirut: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Lebanese Foreign Ministry to summon Iranian Ambassador over disarmament post on X

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

Israeli strike kills one in Baaouerta in Damour

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Hanniyeh in Tyre, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Injuries reported in Israeli strike on vehicle and motorcycle on Hanniyeh–Qlaileh road in Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:29

Lebanon's fuel prices drop

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MP Mneimneh to LBCI: Hezbollah appears to be hardening its stance regarding its arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Islamic Group in Lebanon confirms killing of senior member in an Israeli strike on Baaouerta

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More