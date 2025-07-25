UN nuclear watchdog chief says Iran ready to restart technical conversations

25-07-2025 | 05:14
UN nuclear watchdog chief says Iran ready to restart technical conversations
UN nuclear watchdog chief says Iran ready to restart technical conversations

Iran has indicated that it will be ready to restart conversations at a technical level regarding its nuclear program, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said Friday.

Iran needs to be transparent about its facilities and activities, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in Singapore.

Earlier in July, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country plans to cooperate with the nuclear watchdog despite restrictions imposed by its parliament, while stressing that access to its bombed nuclear sites posed security and safety issues.

Araghchi at that time reiterated that Iran will not agree to any nuclear deal that does not allow it to enrich uranium.


Reuters
 

