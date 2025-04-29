Israel revokes decision to fire security chief: AFP

Israel's government said Tuesday it had canceled its decision to fire domestic security chief Ronen Bar, a move which had been frozen by the country's top court and triggered mass protests."The government has decided to revoke its decision of March 20, 2025" to sack Bar, it said in a document submitted to the Supreme Court, a copy of which was obtained by AFP.The government's latest decision comes a day after Bar announced he would stand on June 15, following weeks of tension with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.AFP