News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel revokes decision to fire security chief: AFP
Middle East News
29-04-2025 | 11:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel revokes decision to fire security chief: AFP
Israel's government said Tuesday it had canceled its decision to fire domestic security chief Ronen Bar, a move which had been frozen by the country's top court and triggered mass protests.
"The government has decided to revoke its decision of March 20, 2025" to sack Bar, it said in a document submitted to the Supreme Court, a copy of which was obtained by AFP.
The government's latest decision comes a day after Bar announced he would stand on June 15, following weeks of tension with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Ronen Bar
Benjamin Netanyahu
Next
Syria monitor says four dead as security forces, Druze fighters clash near Damascus
After Beirut’s southern suburbs strike, Israel weighs new strategy to contain Hezbollah threat
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-04-08
Israel supreme court rules security chief to stay in post 'until later decision'
Middle East News
2025-04-08
Israel supreme court rules security chief to stay in post 'until later decision'
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-22
Israel will 'respond severely' to Lebanon rocket fire: Army chief says
Lebanon News
2025-03-22
Israel will 'respond severely' to Lebanon rocket fire: Army chief says
0
Middle East News
2025-03-21
Appeal to Supreme Court over Israel Internal Security Agency chief sacking
Middle East News
2025-03-21
Appeal to Supreme Court over Israel Internal Security Agency chief sacking
0
Middle East News
2025-03-21
Israeli Supreme Court freezes government decision to sack Intel Chief
Middle East News
2025-03-21
Israeli Supreme Court freezes government decision to sack Intel Chief
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:47
Netanyahu vows to achieve 'victory' in Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:47
Netanyahu vows to achieve 'victory' in Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action
0
Middle East News
12:14
Syria monitor raises sectarian clashes toll to 14 dead
Middle East News
12:14
Syria monitor raises sectarian clashes toll to 14 dead
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:01
Israel frees Gaza aid worker who went missing after deadly attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:01
Israel frees Gaza aid worker who went missing after deadly attack
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:11
Lebanon's interior minister inspects Mount Lebanon’s readiness for municipal vote
Lebanon News
06:11
Lebanon's interior minister inspects Mount Lebanon’s readiness for municipal vote
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
MP Michel Douaihy emphasizes Lebanese state's role in defense, grants confidence to government
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
MP Michel Douaihy emphasizes Lebanese state's role in defense, grants confidence to government
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-27
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2025-04-27
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:02
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The world can attest that Lebanon has respected the ceasefire
Lebanon News
15:02
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The world can attest that Lebanon has respected the ceasefire
2
Lebanon News
07:50
Lebanon’s president presses for anti-corruption drive, refugee return, US backing
Lebanon News
07:50
Lebanon’s president presses for anti-corruption drive, refugee return, US backing
3
Lebanon News
05:46
Uncontested wins for 53 municipalities in Mount Lebanon, governor tells LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46
Uncontested wins for 53 municipalities in Mount Lebanon, governor tells LBCI
4
Lebanon News
04:50
MP Ibrahim Kanaan briefs President Aoun on Washington meetings, stresses need for reforms
Lebanon News
04:50
MP Ibrahim Kanaan briefs President Aoun on Washington meetings, stresses need for reforms
5
Lebanon News
08:28
Lebanon’s President to make official visit to UAE
Lebanon News
08:28
Lebanon’s President to make official visit to UAE
6
Lebanon News
06:11
Lebanon's interior minister inspects Mount Lebanon’s readiness for municipal vote
Lebanon News
06:11
Lebanon's interior minister inspects Mount Lebanon’s readiness for municipal vote
7
World News
10:11
Qatar, UK reaffirm commitment to Lebanon's reform process — joint statement
World News
10:11
Qatar, UK reaffirm commitment to Lebanon's reform process — joint statement
8
Lebanon News
09:38
French delegation holds key talks on Beirut Port explosion case
Lebanon News
09:38
French delegation holds key talks on Beirut Port explosion case
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More