Iran rejects any nuclear deal that would compromise 'rights'

Middle East News
15-06-2025 | 04:38
Iran rejects any nuclear deal that would compromise 'rights'

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Tehran is open to a nuclear deal that would ensure it cannot acquire atomic weapons but will not agree to abandon its "rights."

"We are prepared for any agreement aimed at ensuring Iran does not pursue nuclear weapons," Araghchi told foreign diplomats, adding that Tehran would not accept any deal that "deprives Iran of its nuclear rights."

AFP

