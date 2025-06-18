UK removes family members of foreign office staff in Israel

Britain said on Wednesday it was temporarily withdrawing the family members of staff who work at the country's embassy and consulate in Israel due to the significant risks posed from the conflict between Iran and Israel.



"Family members of staff at the British embassy in Tel Aviv and the British consulate in Jerusalem have been temporarily withdrawn as a precautionary measure," Britain's foreign office said on its travel advice page for Israel.



"The embassy and consulate continues with essential work including services to British nationals," it added.





Reuters