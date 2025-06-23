Fresh sirens in north Israel warning of Iran missiles: Army

Sirens sounded in several areas of northern Israel on Monday after the army reported a fresh barrage of Iranian missiles, at least the third salvo in less than two hours.



"A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas in northern Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," a military statement said, adding in another statement about 10 minutes later that people were allowed to leave shelters.



AFP