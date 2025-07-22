Syria probe says identified 298 suspects in March violence

A committee probing sectarian violence in Syria's Alawite minority heartland in March said Tuesday that it identified 298 suspects implicated in "serious violations" that killed at least 1,426 Alawites.



"The committee identified 298 individuals by name, who were involved" in the violence, committee spokesman Yasser al-Farhan told a press conference in Damascus. The committee also verified "serious violations against civilians on March 7, 8 and 9, including murder, premeditated murder, looting, destruction and burning of homes, torture and sectarian insults".



The committee "verified the names of 1,426 dead, including 90 women, with most of the rest being civilians" from the Alawite community.





