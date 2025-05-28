Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

Middle East News
28-05-2025 | 04:17
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel
0min
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

Iran executed a man accused of spying for Israel, according to a report from judiciary news outlet Mizan on Wednesday that identified him as Pedram Madani.

Entangled in a decades-long shadow war with Israel, Iran has put to death many individuals it accuses of having links with Israel's Mossad intelligence service and facilitating the latter's operations in the country.

Arrested in 2020, Madani is said to have attempted to convey classified information to Israel about critical locations in Iran, Mizan said, adding that he was also accused of acquiring wealth by illegal means.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Spy

Israel

Execution

