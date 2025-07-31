Iran’s president says country is on brink of dire water crisis

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian warned against excessive water consumption which he said was untenable for the country and could leave Tehran facing severe shortages by September, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.



Faced with resource mismanagement and over-consumption, Iran has faced recurrent electricity, gas and water shortages during peak demand months.



"In Tehran, if we cannot manage and people do not cooperate in controlling consumption, there won't be any water in dams by September or October," Pezeshkian said on Thursday.



Reuters