Russian strikes hit a railway station in eastern Ukraine, killing a mechanic and wounding four workers, the national rail company said Tuesday."Russian terrorists inflicted a massive strike on the railway infrastructure of Lozova," Ukrainian Railways said in a Telegram post."A duty mechanic of one of the units was killed, and four more railway workers were wounded. All the wounded are receiving necessary medical care."Several trains have been rerouted, it added.Lozova's mayor said several people were wounded, including two children, and residential quarters were damaged."Lozova has survived the most massive attack since the beginning of the war," Mayor Sergiy Zelensky said in a Facebook post.Two people were also wounded in a separate Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, the region's military administration said.Ukraine's air force, meanwhile, said air defence units had downed 29 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight in the north and east of the country.