Russian strikes kill one, wound many in Ukraine's east

World News
05-08-2025 | 04:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian strikes kill one, wound many in Ukraine&#39;s east
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russian strikes kill one, wound many in Ukraine's east

Russian strikes hit a railway station in eastern Ukraine, killing a mechanic and wounding four workers, the national rail company said Tuesday.

"Russian terrorists inflicted a massive strike on the railway infrastructure of Lozova," Ukrainian Railways said in a Telegram post.

"A duty mechanic of one of the units was killed, and four more railway workers were wounded. All the wounded are receiving necessary medical care."

Several trains have been rerouted, it added.

Lozova's mayor said several people were wounded, including two children, and residential quarters were damaged.

"Lozova has survived the most massive attack since the beginning of the war," Mayor Sergiy Zelensky said in a Facebook post.

Two people were also wounded in a separate Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, the region's military administration said.

Ukraine's air force, meanwhile, said air defence units had downed 29 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight in the north and east of the country.

AFP
 

World News

Russia

Strikes

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Russian army says seized new village in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region
Brazil's Bolsonaro arrested, adding to tensions with Trump
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:26

Russian army says seized new village in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

LBCI
World News
2025-07-26

Russian attack kills 3 in Ukraine's city of Dnipro

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Putin discusses Middle East, Ukraine in call with Trump: Russian state media

LBCI
World News
2025-07-29

Ukraine says at least 20 killed in Russian strikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:55

Kremlin slams Trump's threat to hike tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases

LBCI
World News
05:26

Russian army says seized new village in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

LBCI
World News
03:53

Brazil's Bolsonaro arrested, adding to tensions with Trump

LBCI
World News
15:55

US links $1.9 billion in state disaster funds to Israel boycott stance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-28

French judicial delegation visits Beirut to advance port blast investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-04

Three killed in tragic dawn crash on Dbayeh highway (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-03

Lebanon's Labor Minister heads to Baghdad to strengthen bilateral cooperation

LBCI
World News
05:26

Russian army says seized new village in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Former security chiefs speak out: Netanyahu faces internal uprising over Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:07

Moment of silence held at 6:07 PM to mark Beirut Port explosion anniversary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Five years later, justice delayed: Beirut blast indictment held up by legal battles and political roadblocks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Netanyahu aides say Gaza invasion decision final

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

Israeli artillery shells areas in Bint Jbeil district

LBCI
World News
15:55

US links $1.9 billion in state disaster funds to Israel boycott stance

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Lebanon’s First Lady visits Red Cross blood center on Beirut Port explosion anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Pope Leo XIV expresses solidarity on Beirut Port blast anniversary

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More