Israeli forces arrest seven after raid in southern Syria: SANA

Middle East News
03-09-2025 | 08:45
Israeli forces arrest seven after raid in southern Syria: SANA
Israeli forces arrest seven after raid in southern Syria: SANA

Israeli forces arrested seven people at dawn on Wednesday in Al Qunaitra, southern Syria, after advancing into one of the province’s villages and raiding homes, according to the official Syrian news agency SANA. 

The Israeli army, meanwhile, said the detainees were suspected of carrying out “terrorist activities.”

SANA reported that Israeli troops “renewed their aggression in the Al Qunaitra countryside, advancing early this morning into the town of Jubata Al Khashab in northern Al Qunaitra, where they searched several houses and arrested seven people.”

In response to an AFP query, the Israeli army confirmed that its forces had “detained a number of individuals suspected of engaging in ‘terrorist activities’ against soldiers in the Jubata area of southern Syria” overnight.

It added that the suspects were transferred into Israeli territory for further questioning.

AFP


LBCI Next
Israel's Smotrich says he is drawing up West Bank annexation maps
Israeli annexation in West Bank 'red line' for UAE: Official
LBCI Previous

