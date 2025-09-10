Iran says denying UN inspectors access to nuclear sites for now

Iran is withholding access to U.N. nuclear inspectors, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview aired Wednesday, despite an agreement between the two sides to resume cooperation."Based on this agreement, currently no access is given to the IAEA inspectors," Araghchi told state television, referring to the International Atomic Energy Agency."This agreement itself does not create any access. Based on the reports that Iran will provide later, the type of access should be negotiated in due course," he added.AFP