Iran summons envoys to UK, France, Germany for consultations: State media
Middle East News
27-09-2025 | 02:59
Iran summons envoys to UK, France, Germany for consultations: State media
Iran on Saturday summoned its envoys to Britain, France and Germany for consultations, state media said, after the three countries triggered a mechanism reinstating sweeping U.N. sanctions on the Islamic republic.
"Following the irresponsible action of the three European countries to reinstate repealed U.N. Security Council resolutions, Iran's ambassadors to Germany, France and the United Kingdom have been summoned to Tehran for consultations," state television said.
AFP
