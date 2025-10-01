Erdogan says Turkey will not allow Syria's fragmentation

Middle East News
01-10-2025 | 08:15
High views
0min
Erdogan says Turkey will not allow Syria's fragmentation

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey will not allow Syria's fragmentation or harm to its territorial integrity if diplomacy to implement an integration deal between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and Syria's government fails.

"We have engaged all channels of diplomacy both to preserve Syria's territorial integrity and prevent a terrorist structure from forming across our borders. We continue to use these channels with patience, sincerity, and common sense," Erdogan told an event to mark parliament's re-opening.

"If diplomatic initiatives are left unanswered, Turkey's policy and position are clear. Turkey will not allow a deja vu to take place in Syria," he added.

Ankara considers the SDF a terrorist organisation and has warned of military action if it does not integrate into Syria's state apparatus as per its agreement with Damascus.

Reuters

Middle East News

Turkey

allow

Syria's

fragmentation

US offers security guarantees to Qatar after Israel strikes: White House
Israel defense minister issues 'last' warning for Gaza City residents to flee
LBCI Previous

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
