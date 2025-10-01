News
Erdogan says Turkey will not allow Syria's fragmentation
Middle East News
01-10-2025 | 08:15
Erdogan says Turkey will not allow Syria's fragmentation
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey will not allow Syria's fragmentation or harm to its territorial integrity if diplomacy to implement an integration deal between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and Syria's government fails.
"We have engaged all channels of diplomacy both to preserve Syria's territorial integrity and prevent a terrorist structure from forming across our borders. We continue to use these channels with patience, sincerity, and common sense," Erdogan told an event to mark parliament's re-opening.
"If diplomatic initiatives are left unanswered, Turkey's policy and position are clear. Turkey will not allow a deja vu to take place in Syria," he added.
Ankara considers the SDF a terrorist organisation and has warned of military action if it does not integrate into Syria's state apparatus as per its agreement with Damascus.
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkey
allow
Syria's
fragmentation
Learn More