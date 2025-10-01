US offers security guarantees to Qatar after Israel strikes: White House

The United States will regard "any armed attack" on Qatari territory as a threat to Washington and will provide the Gulf Arab state with security guarantees, the White House said on Wednesday, after an Israeli strike on the country last month.



"In light of the continuing threats to the State of Qatar posed by foreign aggression, it is the policy of the United States to guarantee the security and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar against external attack," said an Executive Order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday and released on Wednesday.



AFP