Iran executes 6 people for terrorism: Judiciary
Middle East News
04-10-2025 | 00:33
Iran executes 6 people for terrorism: Judiciary
Iran's judiciary said on Saturday it had executed six members of a "terrorist" group convicted of waging armed attacks in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.
"The death sentence for six separatist terrorist elements, who in recent years had carried out a series of armed operations and bombings targeting security in Khuzestan province, was carried out at dawn today," the judiciary said on its Mizan website.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Executes
Terrorism
Judiciary
Fate of Lebanese activists after Gaza-bound flotilla seizure: What happened?
Previous
