Iran executes 6 people for terrorism: Judiciary

Middle East News
04-10-2025 | 00:33
Iran executes 6 people for terrorism: Judiciary
Iran executes 6 people for terrorism: Judiciary

Iran's judiciary said on Saturday it had executed six members of a "terrorist" group convicted of waging armed attacks in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

"The death sentence for six separatist terrorist elements, who in recent years had carried out a series of armed operations and bombings targeting security in Khuzestan province, was carried out at dawn today," the judiciary said on its Mizan website.

AFP

