Turkey says 36 nationals from Gaza-bound flotilla due to return

Turkey said 36 of its citizens were expected to return home via a special flight on Saturday afternoon, after Israel intercepted a Gaza-bound aid flotilla.



"We expected 36 of our nationals on the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels seized by Israeli forces in international waters will return to our country this afternoon via a special flight," Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli said on X, adding that the final number has not been finalised.



AFP