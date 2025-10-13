In Jerusalem, Trump hails 'historic dawn of a new Middle East'

U.S. President Donald Trump told the Israeli parliament on Monday that the ceasefire he helped broker in the Gaza war had ushered in the "historic dawn of a new Middle East".



"And after so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a holy land that is finally at peace, a land and a region that will live, God willing, in peace for all eternity," he said.



"This is not only the end of a war... This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East."



AFP