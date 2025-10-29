Saudi's Diriyah gigaproject eyes role rebuilding Syria's historic sites

Middle East News
29-10-2025 | 07:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi&#39;s Diriyah gigaproject eyes role rebuilding Syria&#39;s historic sites
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Saudi's Diriyah gigaproject eyes role rebuilding Syria's historic sites

Diriyah, a Saudi gigaproject focused on developing a Riyadh historic site as a real estate and tourism destination, held discussions with Syrian officials this week about contributing to the reconstruction of historic sites in Syria, the project’s CEO told Reuters on Wednesday.

“Someone is going to rebuild Damascus and Aleppo at some particular point, someone's going to rebuild Beirut at some particular point,” Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of Diriyah Gate Company, said in an interview on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit in Riyadh.

“We can't do anything right now because we're busy, but I think at some particular point we would,” he said, adding that he discussed the matter with Syrian cabinet members visiting Riyadh this week.

Diriyah Gate could expand as a global developer of cultural heritage sites and could also develop six additional cultural heritage sites in Saudi Arabia, Inzerillo said.

The company is profitable and plans to pursue an initial public offering on the Saudi exchange after 2030, Inzerillo said, adding that it expects to receive "billions of U.S. dollars" of foreign, private investment.

The company's main project in Riyadh is on time and on budget and will be mostly finished by 2030, he said.

Reuters



Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh

Syria

Reconstruction

Damascus

Aleppo

Beirut

Israel bans ICRC visits to detained Palestinian combatants
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-07

Hamas says October 7 attack a 'historic response' to Israel's actions

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

Trump hails Egypt's Sisi for 'very important role' in Hamas talks

LBCI
World News
2025-09-19

PM hails Doha's 'vital role' in Taliban release of UK couple

LBCI
World News
12:08

Saudi lambasts paramilitary 'human rights violations' in Sudan's El-Fasher

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:26

Israel bans ICRC visits to detained Palestinian combatants

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:45

Israel’s defence minister warns Hamas leadership will have no immunity

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:30

Gaza civil defence, hospitals say over 100 killed in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18

Israeli army says Gaza ceasefire renewed after ‘dozens’ of targets hit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04

Islamic Jihad backs Hamas’ response to Trump’s Gaza plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Lebanese army targets major drug traffickers in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10

Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Israel-Lebanon situation: Israel sees large-scale conflict with Hezbollah as likely

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Hezbollah weapons clearance: Israeli strikes continue as Lebanese Army accelerates southern operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:47

Diplomatic race in Beirut: Can US and Egypt prevent another war?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Political debate: Lebanon's 2026 elections at risk as Parliament and Cabinet clash over electoral law

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Lebanon's Social Affairs Minister meets Morgan Ortagus, highlights need for international support

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18

Israeli army says Gaza ceasefire renewed after ‘dozens’ of targets hit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38

Gaza civil defence tells AFP at least 50 killed in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes at Baabda Palace

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More