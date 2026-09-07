Oman says it evacuated 16 crew members of Saudi Sidr vessel attacked by Iran

Oman said it had evacuated 16 crew members from the Saudi-owned tanker Sidr, after it was attacked by Iran, according to ⁠a statement posted on X by its Maritime Security Centre.



The Sidr was one of two supertankers carrying Saudi oil that were reported hit while transiting the Strait of Hormuz last Monday.



Saudi ⁠Arabia said last Wednesday that the attack on the tanker, owned by national shipping company Bahri, ⁠had killed two Filipino seafarers.



The vessel had 25 crew members aboard. ⁠The status of the seven not accounted for yet ⁠was not immediately clear.







Reuters