Saudi coalition says unidentified projectile hit Riyadh airport

The Saudi-led international coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Sunday that an unidentified projectile hit a terminal at Riyadh airport, a day after a deadly attack there blamed on the Iran-backed group.



Coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Malki said the projectile struck Terminal 4 at King Khalid International Airport, causing a fire. He added that air defenses also "intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile" in the vicinity of the airport.







AFP