European leaders would travel to Moscow for talks on Ukraine if granted a "full role" in the negotiations, France said on Friday, after Russian leader Vladimir Putin invited them to do so.



"Our requirement will be that the opening or formalisation of this dialogue clearly signify, from the Russian perspective, that Europeans have their full role in the negotiations and participate actively in the next round of talks with the United States and Ukraine," an adviser to President Emmanuel Macron told reporters.



AFP



