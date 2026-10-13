Houthis threaten to hit Riyadh airport, refinery if Saudi strikes Sanaa

Yemen's Houthis warned on Tuesday they would target Riyadh's airport, a refinery, and an Aramco facility in Dammam if the Saudi-led coalition follows through on its threat to strike an oil facility in Sanaa.



"The Yemeni Armed Forces urge all citizens to immediately evacuate and move away from targets that our forces will strike should the Saudi enemy target" a site in Sanaa, military spokesman Yahya Saree posted on X, identifying the three targets as Aramco's headquarters in Dammam, as well as the airport and an Aramco refinery in Riyadh.





AFP