Hormuz shipping disruption is starting to hit harvests, UN agency says

The impact of the disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is already becoming visible in agricultural harvests, threatening to lower farm yields and push up food prices, the head of a United Nations rural development agency said on Thursday.



"The pass-through from the initial locking down of the Strait of Hormuz ... is now starting to be seen," International Fund for Agricultural Development President Alvaro Lario told Reuters.



Hormuz-related disruptions to fertilizer shipments and higher fuel and transport costs, compounded by ⁠El Niño and disruptions to Black Sea wheat supplies, are adding costs throughout the food supply chain, he said.







Reuters