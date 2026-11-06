Seafarer killed in suspected missile attack on tanker in Gulf

Middle East News
06-11-2026 | 09:09
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Seafarer killed in suspected missile attack on tanker in Gulf
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Seafarer killed in suspected missile attack on tanker in Gulf

One seafarer was killed in an explosion believed to have been caused by a missile attack on an oil products tanker in the Gulf on Thursday, the ship's manager said on Friday.

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker MT Velos Sapphire was sailing ⁠unladen towards Bahrain when it was hit, Greek management firm Velos Tankers said in a statement.

"The company is greatly saddened to report the death of one of its seafarers, who was found fatally injured on board after having initially been reported missing in ⁠the aftermath of the explosion," it said.



Reuters 
 

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Killed

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Gulf

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