Trump says Ukraine needs new president who will agree to end war

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday urged Ukraine to replace Volodymyr Zelensky with a new leader, lashing out at him for strikes on Russian oil refineries that have contributed to pre-election high diesel prices.



Trump told reporters at the White House that he had told Zelensky to "do what you want" against Russia, but "don't hit refineries."



"He better damn well stop," Trump said, before adding that he thinks "it's time for Ukraine to get a new president" who will agree to end the war.



AFP



