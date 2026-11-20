Giving Ukraine security guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5 would effectively amount to bringing Kyiv into the alliance, the French presidency said Friday after talks in Berlin.



"Once you say that you are providing Ukraine with Article 5-like guarantees, there is no need to overcomplicate things: you are saying that Ukraine is joining NATO," an adviser to President Emmanuel Macron told reporters.



Article 5 triggers assistance by NATO countries when a member is attacked.



AFP



