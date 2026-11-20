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Giving Ukraine 'Article 5-like' guarantees would amount to it joining NATO: France
World News
20-11-2026 | 09:50
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Giving Ukraine 'Article 5-like' guarantees would amount to it joining NATO: France
Giving Ukraine security guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5 would effectively amount to bringing Kyiv into the alliance, the French presidency said Friday after talks in Berlin.
"Once you say that you are providing Ukraine with Article 5-like guarantees, there is no need to overcomplicate things: you are saying that Ukraine is joining NATO," an adviser to President Emmanuel Macron told reporters.
Article 5 triggers assistance by NATO countries when a member is attacked.
AFP
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