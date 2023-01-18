Judge Bitar meets French delegation, insists on continuing Beirut blast investigation

News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-18 | 09:41
High views
Judge Bitar meets French delegation, insists on continuing Beirut blast investigation
Judge Bitar meets French delegation, insists on continuing Beirut blast investigation

A year and a half after halting the judicial investigator in the port crime, Judge Tariq Al-Bitar, the latter returned for the first time to his office in the Beirut Palace of Justice, but this time not to resume his investigations, but to meet the French judicial delegation investigating the killing of French citizens in the Beirut port explosion.

The delegation had requested an appointment on the 23rd of this month. Still, it arrived in Beirut early and met on Tuesday with Attorney General Subouh Suleiman, then visited the port of Beirut in the evening, to return the next day to the Palace of Justice and meet Suleiman and then the Tarek al-Bitar in a lengthy meeting that lasted about five hours. 

The meeting was also attended by lawyers Cécile Roukoz and Pierre Gemayel, representing the victims' families. The two lawyers asked the French for help obtaining satellite images and explained how politicians seized the investigation file. 

After the families left, the judicial discussion continued. During the meeting, Al-Bitar explained the circumstances of the investigations and the judicial obstacles facing him. The delegation also clarified some technical points. Al-Bitar did not inform the French of any information from within the investigation file since the judicial investigator had no right to take such a step.

However, the judicial investigator informed the two French judges that he would facilitate cooperation between the two countries if he returned to the investigation. In this context, Al-Bitar confirms that the investigation will not be closed, and he hoped the judiciary would find an integrated solution to bring him back to the investigation.

After all the pitfalls that faced the port investigations, the judicial investigator has only two options: to step down, which is impossible for him, or to revive the file. Here, the sources indicate that Al-Bitar is looking for legal ways to return to the investigation.

