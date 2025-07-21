Pakistani Islamist militants use drones to target security forces, officials say

Islamist militants in Pakistan have started using commercially acquired quadcopter drones to drop bombs on security forces in the country's northwest, police said, a potentially dangerous development in the volatile region.



The use of such drones, which are powered by four rotors allowing for vertical take-off and landing, is worrying the overstretched and under-equipped police force, the frontline against militant attacks, officials said.



Two quadcopters sent by the militants targeted a police station earlier this month, killing a woman and injuring three children in a nearby house in Bannu district, said police officer Muhammad Anwar.



A drone spotted over another police station on Saturday was shot down with assault rifles, he said. It was armed with a mortar shell, he said.



At least eight such drone attacks have targeted police and security forces in Bannu and adjacent areas in the last two and a half months, he said.



Reuters