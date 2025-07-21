Pakistani Islamist militants use drones to target security forces, officials say

World News
21-07-2025 | 07:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pakistani Islamist militants use drones to target security forces, officials say
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pakistani Islamist militants use drones to target security forces, officials say

Islamist militants in Pakistan have started using commercially acquired quadcopter drones to drop bombs on security forces in the country's northwest, police said, a potentially dangerous development in the volatile region.

The use of such drones, which are powered by four rotors allowing for vertical take-off and landing, is worrying the overstretched and under-equipped police force, the frontline against militant attacks, officials said.

Two quadcopters sent by the militants targeted a police station earlier this month, killing a woman and injuring three children in a nearby house in Bannu district, said police officer Muhammad Anwar.

A drone spotted over another police station on Saturday was shot down with assault rifles, he said. It was armed with a mortar shell, he said.

At least eight such drone attacks have targeted police and security forces in Bannu and adjacent areas in the last two and a half months, he said.

Reuters
 

World News

Pakistan

Islamist

Militants

Drones

Security Forces

LBCI Next
Pope speaks against 'forced' mass displacement of Gaza civilians
Kremlin says working out date for next Ukraine talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Iran armed forces say 'no limits' in response to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-14

Attacks on Syrian security forces sent to quell sectarian clashes leave 16 dead

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Lebanon's Interior Minister bans gunfire, orders security forces to pursue violators

LBCI
World News
2025-07-07

Texas floods death toll rises to at least 78, officials say

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:06

War in Gaza 'must end now': UK and 24 nations in joint plea

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:07

Pope speaks against 'forced' mass displacement of Gaza civilians

LBCI
World News
06:42

Kremlin says working out date for next Ukraine talks

LBCI
World News
05:33

Iran says to host China, Russia for talks on nuclear issue

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Middle East News
04:05

Turkey wants 'new and vibrant' phase for Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline, official says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-20

US envoy Tom Barrack arrives in Beirut for high-level talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

Elie Saab brings global spotlight to Lebanon with son’s stunning wedding in Faqra

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Lebanese army confronts Israeli forces over border violation in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:25

Lebanon’s President Aoun meets US envoy Tom Barrack

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

US envoy Tom Barrack says Hezbollah's disarmament is an internal issue, rules out Lebanon sanctions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

US envoy Tom Barrack urges Lebanon to back disarmament talk with action, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Lebanese defense minister heads to Turkey for talks amid regional tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Behind the quiet: Israel eyes Druze unrest, renews Syria deterrence

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

MEA announces schedule changes for select international flights July 26–30

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More