Lebanon has restored UN voting rights after paying missed contributions

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07
High views
Lebanon has restored UN voting rights after paying missed contributions
0min
Lebanon has restored UN voting rights after paying missed contributions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants has been informed by the Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations in New York that Lebanon has restored the right to vote in the United Nations according to an official notification after the mission has recently paid the annual contributions due for the years 2022 and 2023.

