Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23 | 10:53
High views
Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut
2min
Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut

Lebanon's Film Control Committee has given the green light to screen the "Barbie" movie after extensive review.

The committee deemed that the film contains content suitable for viewers aged 13 and above.

However, for audiences under 13, parental guidance is advised. The movie's storyline has now been categorized under the domain of freedom of expression within the country.

Informed sources confirmed to LBCI that, after continuous communication with various relevant authorities regarding the film and after submitting its report on the "Barbie" movie to the acting General Director of General Security, the next step is to proceed with the approval for its screening, according to the law.

The remaining administrative procedures are expected to take no more than two days.

As these procedures unfold, the production company responsible for the film's release in cinemas has begun preparations for its presentation. The exact start date for the screening is also pending and is anticipated to be determined within a day or two.

Ultimately, while time has elapsed within the correct framework, the current situation emphasizes the importance of applying established regulations regardless of circumstances.

Freedom, whether it is an individual's belief or perspective, is bound by respecting the freedom of others. This is a fundamental value upheld in Lebanon.

Lebanese diplomacy: Foreign Minister to begin official talks in New York on UNIFIL extension
BRICS summit: Shaping the future of emerging economies
