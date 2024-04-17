Israel Advocates for Regional Coalition Against Iran

2024-04-17 | 11:50
Israel Advocates for Regional Coalition Against Iran
2min
Israel Advocates for Regional Coalition Against Iran

A report by Tony Mrad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 
 
Just hours after the Iranian attack on Israel, Israeli Minister Benny Gantz called for the creation of a regional coalition against Iran.
This isn't a new initiative.
 
In 2022, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett revealed Tel Aviv's intentions to form a new regional coalition with Arab partners, a move endorsed by Washington.
 
So, what is this project and its goal?
 
This coalition aims to establish a "NATO-style" alliance comprising Gulf nations that have normalized ties with Israel, such as Bahrain and the UAE, as well as Jordan and Egypt.
 
The coalition may grow over time, especially if the US push for normalization with Saudi Arabia is successful.
 
Israel claims the coalition's purpose is to "achieve regional stability."
 
According to Reuters, the plan for this alliance includes creating a network of radar, monitoring, and interception systems across Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt, leveraging Israeli technology and US military bases.

If executed, the system would enable these countries, especially Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, to detect airborne threats before they enter their airspace.

Is the formation of this alliance feasible? Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE did not participate in Iran's retaliation but did share intelligence with Washington. This comes at a time when Gulf-Iranian rapprochement, particularly between Riyadh and Tehran, is progressing.

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

iran

Middle East

Legislative Session in Lebanon Threatened by Border Tensions: Municipal Elections in Question
Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel
