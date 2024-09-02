Preventing cyber-attacks: NSA's advice for enhanced cyber security

Preventing cyber-attacks: NSA's advice for enhanced cyber security
2min
Preventing cyber-attacks: NSA's advice for enhanced cyber security

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Restarting a smartphone is often prompted by performance issues such as slow operation, app crashes, or malfunctioning features like voice messaging. 

Can restarting a phone also protect it from cyber-attacks?

Smartphones, much like computers, are vulnerable to hacking. The National Security Agency (NSA) advises powering down smartphones at least once a week as a precautionary measure. This simple act can disrupt potential hacking activities, offering an extra layer of security.

NSA frequently reiterates this advice, clarifying that restarting a phone is not a complete safeguard, but it can add some protection against cyber threats. Experts suggest doing so once or twice weekly to help minimize risks.

Hackers employ various methods to target smartphones. 

For example, if targeting a specific individual, a hacker might send malicious links disguised as something of interest, such as a new app. It is crucial to avoid interacting with unknown links or emails to prevent falling victim to such tactics. 

Additionally, caution is advised when connecting to free Wi-Fi in public spaces. While it might seem convenient to save on data usage, connecting to an unsecured network can expose personal information to hackers on the same network. 

For example, purchasing an item via a credit card through an app on a shared public Wi-Fi network can allow a hacker to intercept personal data.

Smartphones have become indispensable in daily life, making it vital to follow safety recommendations. Although no absolute protection exists, taking steps like regular restarts can enhance security.

