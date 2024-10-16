News
US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-16 | 13:00
US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As Israel claims military gains against Hezbollah along the Lebanese border, the Israeli army announced the expansion of their ground operation, asserting control over a large area where they discovered numerous Hezbollah weapon caches. This comes as Israel continues to fight on multiple fronts, including Gaza.
Amid the ongoing war, Israel received its sternest warning yet from the U.S. in a letter signed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
The letter addressed Israel's military strategies in Gaza and Lebanon, issuing a clear threat to halt weapons supplies if Israel expands its war in Lebanon or fails to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza.
While Israeli officials agree on the goal of weakening Hezbollah's military capabilities—despite heavy bombardment of Beirut and its southern suburbs—there is growing concern about the consequences of defying Washington's warnings and the illusion of victory over Hezbollah.
The American warning comes at a time when a report surfaced highlighting shortages in Israel's air defense systems and potential weapons shortages, particularly if the war in Lebanon is prolonged.
Washington's threat to cut off supplies adds to the pressure, as several European countries, including France, the UK, and Germany, have already restricted arms exports to Israel.
The report also reveals that Israel has heavily relied on its air defense systems during the past year, following the October 7 war, known as Al-Aqsa Flood war.
Systems such as Iron Dome, David's Sling, Light Blade, Arrow-2, and Arrow-3, along with the newer "Sky Dew" system, were deployed after months of confrontations with Lebanon following the failure to face drones.
Despite these efforts, Israeli security officials disclosed that the American-made THAAD missile defense system alone cannot fully protect Israeli airspace, and current stockpiles of air defense resources may not be sufficient for an extended war involving missiles from multiple sources.
Despite these warnings and reports, Israel is moving ahead with its offensive strategy against Iran.
According to sources familiar with the plan, Israel's targets will include missile and drone launch platforms, factories, research labs, and government buildings. Security experts predict that Iran will retaliate, potentially plunging Israel into a severe defense crisis.
