German Army begins airdropping aid over Gaza

The German Defense Ministry said on Friday that the military has begun airdropping humanitarian aid over the Gaza Strip, starting with two Air Force flights carrying approximately 14 tons of supplies.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated, "Air deliveries can only make a very small contribution to providing those affected on the ground with basic necessities," adding that he expects Israel to "ensure comprehensive humanitarian access" for Gaza’s residents.

The German Foreign Ministry also announced that Berlin has pledged an additional €5 million ($5.70 million) in support of the World Food Programme in Gaza.