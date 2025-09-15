Netanyahu says Rubio visit 'clear message' US stands with Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the visit Monday by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was a "clear message" that the United States stood with Israel.



"Your presence here today is a clear message that America stands with Israel," said Netanyahu, who also praised President Donald Trump for his support of Israel.



Trump "is the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House," he said at a joint press conference after talks with Rubio.



AFP