Lebanese basketball star Wael Arakji enters Forbes Middle East 30 Under 30 list for 2024

Forbes Middle East announced its seventh annual 30 Under 30 list , celebrating the next generation of leaders, innovators, and change-makers across the region.The 2024 edition features 120 participants across four categories: commerce and finance, sports and entertainment, science and technology, and social influence. This year's list includes 153 individuals from 24 nationalities, with 20 Lebanese figures making the cut.Among them is Lebanese basketball star Wael Arakji, 29, who secured a place in the sports and entertainment category.Forbes highlighted Arakji's accomplishments, noting his pivotal role in helping Al Riyadi Club Beirut win the first-ever Basketball Champions League Asia, which earned the team a spot in the 2024 FIBA Intercontinental Cup.Arakji has been named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) twice at the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup and the 2024 BCL Asia tournament.He has been recognized as the MVP in numerous tournaments, including the Dubai International Championship, the Lebanese Basketball League, the WASL West Asia Zone, and the WASL Final 8.Off the court, Arakji is a brand ambassador for Nike and Red Bull in the MEA region.In October 2024, he signed with Qatar's Al Arabi Sports Club, continuing his impressive career trajectory.