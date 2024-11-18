Lebanese basketball star Wael Arakji enters Forbes Middle East 30 Under 30 list for 2024

Sports News
2024-11-18 | 08:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Lebanese basketball star Wael Arakji enters Forbes Middle East 30 Under 30 list for 2024
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese basketball star Wael Arakji enters Forbes Middle East 30 Under 30 list for 2024

Forbes Middle East announced its seventh annual 30 Under 30 list, celebrating the next generation of leaders, innovators, and change-makers across the region.  

The 2024 edition features 120 participants across four categories: commerce and finance, sports and entertainment, science and technology, and social influence. This year's list includes 153 individuals from 24 nationalities, with 20 Lebanese figures making the cut.  

Among them is Lebanese basketball star Wael Arakji, 29, who secured a place in the sports and entertainment category. 

Forbes highlighted Arakji's accomplishments, noting his pivotal role in helping Al Riyadi Club Beirut win the first-ever Basketball Champions League Asia, which earned the team a spot in the 2024 FIBA Intercontinental Cup.  

Arakji has been named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) twice at the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup and the 2024 BCL Asia tournament. 

He has been recognized as the MVP in numerous tournaments, including the Dubai International Championship, the Lebanese Basketball League, the WASL West Asia Zone, and the WASL Final 8.

Off the court, Arakji is a brand ambassador for Nike and Red Bull in the MEA region. 

In October 2024, he signed with Qatar's Al Arabi Sports Club, continuing his impressive career trajectory.

Lebanon News

Sports News

Lebanese

Basketball

Star

Wael Arakji

Forbes

Middle East

30 Under 30

List

Al Riyadi Beirut loses 75-80 to Australia’s Tasmania JackJumpers in a tight match at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup, showing a strong performance and proudly representing Lebanon, finishing 4th on the global stage!
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:52

From science to sports: Meet the Lebanese trailblazers listed on Forbes Middle East's '30 Under 30'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Imad Achkar: Germany's financial aid is conditional on the start of classes for non-Lebanese students

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Daily Lebanese Health Ministry report: 2,710 people killed with 12,592 injured since start of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-23

Iranian network announces auction of Nasrallah's ring to aid Lebanese people, starting bid at $113,000

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2024-09-15

Al Riyadi Beirut loses 75-80 to Australia’s Tasmania JackJumpers in a tight match at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup, showing a strong performance and proudly representing Lebanon, finishing 4th on the global stage!

LBCI
Sports News
2024-09-14

Al Riyadi scores its first win in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, defeating Petro De Luanda 80-75!

LBCI
World News
2024-09-06

Paris to name sports venue after dead Ugandan Olympian Cheptegei

LBCI
Sports News
2024-08-28

Paralympics opening ceremony starts in Paris

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:32

Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:04

Hochstein informs Speaker Berri of postponing his visit to Lebanon: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-17

Videos show Hezbollah members injured in pager explosions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

Israeli airstrike on house in Jarjouaa, South Lebanon, kills four

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:55

Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Lebanon’s Education Minister announces closure of schools and universities in several areas due to safety concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Israeli strike targets Mar Elias, Beirut: NNA (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:32

Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:23

Hezbollah submits response to US draft proposal ahead of Amos Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Target of Mar Elias attack in Beirut is Hezbollah's head of southern front operations, Israeli Army Radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

US official claims Biden administration believes Netanyahu hesitant to end war in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:41

MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: At war's end, we must avoid repeating mistakes; Hezbollah must become a political party

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More