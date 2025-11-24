Amazon says to invest $50 bn in US government AI infrastructure

Variety and Tech
24-11-2025 | 11:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Amazon says to invest $50 bn in US government AI infrastructure
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Amazon says to invest $50 bn in US government AI infrastructure

Amazon announced on Monday a massive $50 billion investment to expand artificial intelligence and supercomputing capabilities for the U.S. government, positioning the tech giant as a key player in building custom AI technology for federal customers.

According to a statement, the initiative will give federal agencies access to advanced AI services, including machine learning tools and AI chips to develop state-of-the-art software for missions ranging from cybersecurity to drug discovery.

AFP

Variety and Tech

Amazon

Investment

Artificial Intelligence

United States

Technology

Spain court orders Meta to pay media 479 million euros for 'unfair competition'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-21

UAE to invest up to $50 billion in Canada in industries such as AI, energy

LBCI
World News
2025-10-09

Silver price hits highest in decades at over $50

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-11-03

OpenAI signs $38 bn infrastructure deal with cloud giant AWS

LBCI
World News
2025-10-28

US government inks $80 billion nuclear 'partnership' for AI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-11-20

Spain court orders Meta to pay media 479 million euros for 'unfair competition'

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-11-20

Saudi PIF, SITE, Microsoft sign MOU to explore delivery of sovereign-cloud services in kingdom

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-11-18

Google releases Gemini 3 in push to lead AI race

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10

The dark side of Roblox: Digital playground or predators' paradise?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-23

Israeli drone strikes vehicle in Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-29

President Aoun awards army chief National Order of the Cedar, reviews security across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-18

Israeli army strikes Hamas training facility in South Lebanon, Avichay Adraee claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:21

Netanyahu: Lebanon must fulfill its commitments and disarm Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Rabih Khalife tells LBCI: Lebanon is facing water scarcity, this year is exceptional

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:21

Netanyahu: Lebanon must fulfill its commitments and disarm Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:30

Iran's Ali Larijani reacts to Tabatabai’s killing, sends condolences to Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation

LBCI
Middle East News
14:23

Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:46

Iran condemns Israel’s killing of Hezbollah military commander Tabatabai

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More