Amazon says to invest $50 bn in US government AI infrastructure
Variety and Tech
24-11-2025 | 11:56
Amazon says to invest $50 bn in US government AI infrastructure
Amazon announced on Monday a massive $50 billion investment to expand artificial intelligence and supercomputing capabilities for the U.S. government, positioning the tech giant as a key player in building custom AI technology for federal customers.
According to a statement, the initiative will give federal agencies access to advanced AI services, including machine learning tools and AI chips to develop state-of-the-art software for missions ranging from cybersecurity to drug discovery.
Variety and Tech
Amazon
Investment
Artificial Intelligence
United States
Technology
