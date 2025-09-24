News
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
TV host Kimmel says 'anti-American' for government to threaten comedians
Variety and Tech
24-09-2025 | 02:45
TV host Kimmel says 'anti-American' for government to threaten comedians
TV host Jimmy Kimmel returned to U.S. screens on Tuesday after his late-night talk show was pulled off-air following government pressure on broadcasters that critics said was an attack on free speech.
"A government threat to silence a comedian the president doesn't like is anti-American," an emotional Kimmel said in a lengthy opening monologue in which he praised the public outrage over his suspension.
AFP
Variety and Tech
TV
Host
Jimmy Kimmel
Anti-American
Government
Comedians
TikTok US to hold copy of algorithm, secured by Oracle: White House official
Previous
Our visitors readings
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-06
High-level Arab Fund delegation to visit Lebanon on May 7 and 8 for first time since 2023
Lebanon News
2025-05-06
High-level Arab Fund delegation to visit Lebanon on May 7 and 8 for first time since 2023
0
World News
2025-06-11
Magnitude-5.9 earthquake rattles Taiwan
World News
2025-06-11
Magnitude-5.9 earthquake rattles Taiwan
0
Lebanon News
12:10
South Lebanon's Bint Jbeil mourns martyrs of Israeli strike
Lebanon News
12:10
South Lebanon's Bint Jbeil mourns martyrs of Israeli strike
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-07
Lebanon’s Information Ministry issues warning over contact with Israeli entities
Lebanon News
2025-06-07
Lebanon’s Information Ministry issues warning over contact with Israeli entities
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:06
Berri rejects remarks by US envoy criticizing Lebanese government, army, and resistance groups
Lebanon News
08:06
Berri rejects remarks by US envoy criticizing Lebanese government, army, and resistance groups
2
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanese PM responds to US envoy's remarks, reaffirms commitment to ministerial statement
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanese PM responds to US envoy's remarks, reaffirms commitment to ministerial statement
3
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Joseph Aoun's US mission: Lebanese President faces tough US questions in New York
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Joseph Aoun's US mission: Lebanese President faces tough US questions in New York
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war
6
World News
10:47
Trump mocks UN, says not working for peace
World News
10:47
Trump mocks UN, says not working for peace
7
Lebanon News
13:55
President Aoun holds high-level meetings in New York on sidelines of UN General Assembly
Lebanon News
13:55
President Aoun holds high-level meetings in New York on sidelines of UN General Assembly
8
Lebanon News
12:06
Lebanon reports return of 341,000 Syrian refugees under organized plan
Lebanon News
12:06
Lebanon reports return of 341,000 Syrian refugees under organized plan
