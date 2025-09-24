TV host Kimmel says 'anti-American' for government to threaten comedians

24-09-2025 | 02:45
TV host Kimmel says &#39;anti-American&#39; for government to threaten comedians
TV host Kimmel says 'anti-American' for government to threaten comedians

TV host Jimmy Kimmel returned to U.S. screens on Tuesday after his late-night talk show was pulled off-air following government pressure on broadcasters that critics said was an attack on free speech.

"A government threat to silence a comedian the president doesn't like is anti-American," an emotional Kimmel said in a lengthy opening monologue in which he praised the public outrage over his suspension.


AFP
 

Variety and Tech

TV

Host

Jimmy Kimmel

Anti-American

Government

Comedians

