OpenAI signs $38 bn infrastructure deal with cloud giant AWS
Variety and Tech
03-11-2025 | 09:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
OpenAI signs $38 bn infrastructure deal with cloud giant AWS
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI signed a $38 billion deal with Amazon's AWS cloud computing arm, as the artificial intelligence company continues on a major partnership spree that has also included Oracle, Broadcom, AMD, and chip-making juggernaut Nvidia.
Under the seven-year agreement, OpenAI, which is partly owned by AWS' archrival Microsoft, will gain access to computing resources, including hundreds of thousands of state-of-the-art NVIDIA GPUs, the crucial component of the generative artificial intelligence revolution.
AFP
Variety and Tech
ChatGPT
OpenAI
Amazon
AWS
Artificial Intelligence
0
World News
2025-09-26
Tehran, Moscow sign $25 bn deal to build nuclear plants in Iran
World News
2025-09-26
Tehran, Moscow sign $25 bn deal to build nuclear plants in Iran
0
World News
2025-09-04
World has 'lost a giant' with Armani's death: Donatella Versace
World News
2025-09-04
World has 'lost a giant' with Armani's death: Donatella Versace
0
Middle East News
2025-11-02
Iraq, Turkey sign deal on Iraqi water infrastructure projects
Middle East News
2025-11-02
Iraq, Turkey sign deal on Iraqi water infrastructure projects
0
Variety and Tech
2025-10-06
OpenAI places huge order for AMD chips in multi-year partnership
Variety and Tech
2025-10-06
OpenAI places huge order for AMD chips in multi-year partnership
0
Variety and Tech
11:11
Microsoft unveils $15.2 billion AI investments in UAE
Variety and Tech
11:11
Microsoft unveils $15.2 billion AI investments in UAE
0
Variety and Tech
2025-11-01
Sisi opens Grand Egyptian Museum, calls it 'new chapter in history'
Variety and Tech
2025-11-01
Sisi opens Grand Egyptian Museum, calls it 'new chapter in history'
0
Variety and Tech
2025-11-01
Egypt set to open grand museum in lavish ceremony
Variety and Tech
2025-11-01
Egypt set to open grand museum in lavish ceremony
0
World News
2025-10-22
SpaceX says 'disabled' 2,500 Starlink devices at Myanmar scam centres
World News
2025-10-22
SpaceX says 'disabled' 2,500 Starlink devices at Myanmar scam centres
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-20
Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-20
Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan
0
World News
00:19
Famed Blue Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif damaged in Afghanistan quake: AFP
World News
00:19
Famed Blue Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif damaged in Afghanistan quake: AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:50
Turkey, Muslim allies say Palestinian self-rule key to Gaza future
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:50
Turkey, Muslim allies say Palestinian self-rule key to Gaza future
0
Lebanon News
12:02
33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20
Lebanon News
12:02
33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
1
Lebanon News
05:59
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:59
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:40
President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward
Lebanon News
08:40
President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward
3
Lebanon News
07:25
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:25
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli airstrike kills one in Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli airstrike kills one in Aita al-Shaab
5
Lebanon News
12:02
33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20
Lebanon News
12:02
33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20
6
Lebanon News
05:40
President Aoun reviews southern developments with UN envoy, meets minister Kamal Shehadeh on tech progress
Lebanon News
05:40
President Aoun reviews southern developments with UN envoy, meets minister Kamal Shehadeh on tech progress
7
Lebanon News
05:24
Walid Jumblatt meets former US diplomat David Hale in Beirut
Lebanon News
05:24
Walid Jumblatt meets former US diplomat David Hale in Beirut
8
Lebanon News
07:30
Lebanon and Egypt sign 15 cooperation agreements at joint committee meeting in Cairo
Lebanon News
07:30
Lebanon and Egypt sign 15 cooperation agreements at joint committee meeting in Cairo
