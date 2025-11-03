OpenAI signs $38 bn infrastructure deal with cloud giant AWS

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI signed a $38 billion deal with Amazon's AWS cloud computing arm, as the artificial intelligence company continues on a major partnership spree that has also included Oracle, Broadcom, AMD, and chip-making juggernaut Nvidia.



Under the seven-year agreement, OpenAI, which is partly owned by AWS' archrival Microsoft, will gain access to computing resources, including hundreds of thousands of state-of-the-art NVIDIA GPUs, the crucial component of the generative artificial intelligence revolution.



AFP



