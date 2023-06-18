News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Motorsports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mali junta holds vote on new constitution
World News
2023-06-18 | 05:05
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Mali junta holds vote on new constitution
Malians went to the polls on Sunday to pass judgement on the governing junta's constitution, which has fuelled speculation that the country's strongman ruler will seek election.
The west African nation has been under military rule since an August 2020 coup, which came after a decade of instability marked by jihadist insurgencies and political and economic crisis.
Some 8.4 million citizens are eligible to vote "yes" or "no" on the draft constitution in the first electoral test for leader Colonel Assimi Goita, 40, who has vowed to lead the country back to civilian rule in 2024 elections.
Voting began at 0800 GMT and results are expected within 72 hours.
But election turnout is typically low in the country of 21 million, where many have grown weary of chronic instability, while others face the direct danger of jihadist attacks in central and northern regions.
Security is an ever-present concern and there is always the risk of an attack. For this reason the vote will not be held in some parts of the country, including in Kidal, the ex-rebels' stronghold in the north.
The junta will be judged on turnout as a measure of its ability to restore stability, as well as an indicator of people's enthusiasm for the junta's agenda.
- Chronic instability -
The junta has advertised the new constitution as the answer to Mali's inability to tackle its multiple crises.
Mali's recent woes began in 2012, when separatist insurgents in the north -- long seen as marginalised by the southern government -- aligned with Al-Qaeda-linked Islamists to seize vast swathes of territory.
Former colonial power France stepped in and helped push back the Islamists, but attacks have continued, and Bamako has since broken its alliance with Paris in favour of Russia and its Wagner mercenaries.
Disputed parliamentary elections in March 2020, and mass protests against a government unable to reign in the insurgency, corruption and economic crisis, ended in a coup.
Goita initially appointed an interim president, but kicked him out in a second coup in 2021 and stepped into the top job himself.
Now doubts are swirling over his commitment to step down next year.
Mali's ruling junta called on Friday for the immediate departure of the country's UN peacekeeping mission, a central and controversial actor in a security crisis that has claimed the lives of nearly 200 peacekeepers in the last decade.
The African nation's military rulers had increasingly imposed operational restrictions on the peacekeepers, ultimately accusing the mission on Friday of not only being a "failure", but even becoming "part of the problem".
- A stronger presidency -
The new constitution will strengthen the role of the president, who will have the right to hire and fire the prime minister and cabinet members.
The government will answer to the president, and not parliament as the current 1992 document states.
It will also give amnesty to those behind prior coups, reform the regulation of public finances, and force MPs and senators to declare their wealth in a bid to clamp down on corruption.
"Those who contest these provisions think that Goita will be a candidate in the elections" in 2024, said Bamako University sociologist Brema Ely Dicko.
A politician, speaking on condition of anonymity, said some in the military were hoping a new constitution would "reset the clock" -- erasing a previous commitment that Goita would not take part in the election.
- 'Very popular' -
Goita, a former special forces commander who saw action during the 2012 rebellion, stays out of the limelight, and is known to be publicity shy.
"Opinion in Bamako is favourable to the president," said Dicko.
"Through his political and verbal silence he has become a sort of icon, and is very popular," said political scientist Abdoul Sogodogo.
Observers say a vote for "yes" is almost certain.
"Malians say that presidents from democratic regimes did not necessarily shine. Corruption has reached a certain level. People want to see something else," Dicko explained.
However, the reform has drawn vocal opposition, from former rebels and imams as well as political opponents.
Influential religious organisations oppose the continuation of secularism enshrined in the current constitution.
In the north, former rebels who, unlike the jihadists, signed a major peace deal with the state, also reject it.
"Mali needs a system built around institutions and not a system built around a man," said Makan Mary, a member of the Yelema party.
One researcher, who like many others spoke on condition of anonymity, argued the old constitution was satisfactory.
"The problem with the 1992 constitution is that it was never really applied... it cannot be the cause of the crisis," the researcher said.
Turnout is widely expected to be low.
"Generally, Malians do not vote. Since 1992, turnout has rarely exceeded 30 percent," said Sogodogo, the political scientist.
AFP
World News
Mali
Constitution
Election
Next
Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy
Indonesia orders 13 long-range military radars from Thales
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-17
Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process
Lebanon News
2023-06-17
Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-17
Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns
Lebanon News
2023-04-17
Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns
0
Lebanon News
04:26
Challenging the farce: Al-Rahi criticizes the presidential election session
Lebanon News
04:26
Challenging the farce: Al-Rahi criticizes the presidential election session
0
Press Highlights
01:03
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
Press Highlights
01:03
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:59
Pope condemns 'brutal attack' on Uganda school
World News
06:59
Pope condemns 'brutal attack' on Uganda school
0
World News
06:16
On Father's Day, Zelensky praises 'brave' soldiers fighting
World News
06:16
On Father's Day, Zelensky praises 'brave' soldiers fighting
0
World News
06:10
NATO says peacekeepers 'unwavering' as Kosovo tensions flare
World News
06:10
NATO says peacekeepers 'unwavering' as Kosovo tensions flare
0
World News
06:08
Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy
World News
06:08
Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:17
Sheikh Nabil Kaouk blames refusal of dialogue for prolonged presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
05:17
Sheikh Nabil Kaouk blames refusal of dialogue for prolonged presidential vacuum
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-07
Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-07
Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10
Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10
Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
02:11
The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance
Lebanon Economy
02:11
The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance
2
Press Highlights
01:03
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
Press Highlights
01:03
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
3
Lebanon News
10:06
Jumblatt emphasizes urgency of electing consensus president to address political and institutional crisis
Lebanon News
10:06
Jumblatt emphasizes urgency of electing consensus president to address political and institutional crisis
4
Lebanon News
08:55
ISF circulates photo of a missing person
Lebanon News
08:55
ISF circulates photo of a missing person
5
Lebanon News
08:39
Berri meets Mikati in Ain el-Tineh
Lebanon News
08:39
Berri meets Mikati in Ain el-Tineh
6
World News
11:03
France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west
World News
11:03
France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:09
Will Public Sector Salaries Be Paid Before Eid Al-Adha?
News Bulletin Reports
09:09
Will Public Sector Salaries Be Paid Before Eid Al-Adha?
8
Lebanon News
04:26
Challenging the farce: Al-Rahi criticizes the presidential election session
Lebanon News
04:26
Challenging the farce: Al-Rahi criticizes the presidential election session
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More