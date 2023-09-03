Dialogue with China is not a sign of weakness: US Secretary of Commerce

2023-09-03 | 12:53
Dialogue with China is not a sign of weakness: US Secretary of Commerce
0min
Dialogue with China is not a sign of weakness: US Secretary of Commerce

United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo affirmed that dialogue with Beijing is not a sign of weakness on the part of Washington; rather, it is quite the opposite. She considered that the absence of dialogue leads to escalation.

Raimondo emphasized that she does not accept the idea that dialogue and communication are signs of weakness on Washington's part towards Beijing. She viewed that "not talking leads to escalation, to miscalculations, and to misunderstandings, and these are bad things for Americans."
 

