King Charles III concludes his France state visit

2023-09-23
King Charles III concludes his France state visit
King Charles III concludes his France state visit

King Charles III concluded his official visit to France on Friday with a green initiative that involved planting an oak tree at the city hall of Bordeaux, calling for a new Franco-British understanding on combating climate change.

This symbolic gesture came a day after his speech before the French Senate, in which Charles also called for a "more effective response" to "global emergencies in the fields of climate and biodiversity."
 

