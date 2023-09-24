Attack in northern Kosovo kills policeman, injures another

World News
2023-09-24 | 03:28
High views



A policeman was killed, and another was injured in the early hours of Sunday in northern Kosovo, in an armed attack on a patrol near the border with Serbia, according to a statement by the police. 

The statement mentioned that as soon as they approached a location where road closure was reported, "the police unit came under attack from various positions with heavy weapons, including hand grenades." 

AFP 
 

