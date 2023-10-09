Swiss Jewish Organizations and Political Parties Urge Classification of Hamas as a Terrorist Organization

Jewish organizations in Switzerland and several major political parties urged Swiss authorities once again on Monday to classify Hamas, which launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, as a terrorist organization, similar to the European Union and the United States.

In a joint statement, the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (FSCI) and the Liberal Jewish Platform in Switzerland (PLJS) urged the Federal Council and Parliament again on Monday to "impose a ban on Hamas."

The Swiss Foundation against Racism and Anti-Semitism (GRA) also called for the classification of the Palestinian Islamic movement as a terrorist organization.

AFP