Swiss Jewish Organizations and Political Parties Urge Classification of Hamas as a Terrorist Organization

2023-10-09 | 10:24
Swiss Jewish Organizations and Political Parties Urge Classification of Hamas as a Terrorist Organization
Swiss Jewish Organizations and Political Parties Urge Classification of Hamas as a Terrorist Organization

Jewish organizations in Switzerland and several major political parties urged Swiss authorities once again on Monday to classify Hamas, which launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, as a terrorist organization, similar to the European Union and the United States.
In a joint statement, the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (FSCI) and the Liberal Jewish Platform in Switzerland (PLJS) urged the Federal Council and Parliament again on Monday to "impose a ban on Hamas."
The Swiss Foundation against Racism and Anti-Semitism (GRA) also called for the classification of the Palestinian Islamic movement as a terrorist organization.
 
 
 
AFP
 
 
 

