US sending three military planes to Egypt with Gaza aid

World News
2023-11-28 | 05:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US sending three military planes to Egypt with Gaza aid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US sending three military planes to Egypt with Gaza aid

The United States is sending three military aircraft to Egypt to bring vital humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza during a pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas, senior US officials said.

The first plane bringing medical items, food aid and winter gear will land in North Sinai on Tuesday and the other two will arrive "in coming days," the officials said in an embargoed briefing call on Monday.

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

US

Military

Planes

Egypt

Gaza

Aid

War

Hamas

LBCI Next
Scholz: Ukraine support of 'existential importance' to Europe
Ten killed in a storm hitting Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-07

Israeli Defense Minister: We will eliminate Hamas leaders and establish a security system in Gaza, granting us military freedom of movement in the Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-29

UNRWA warns of chaos spreading in Gaza after aid warehouses looted

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-27

The Israeli army accuses Hamas of waging war from hospitals in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-24

Netanyahu: Hamas is committing a double war crime by abducting civilians and using the population of Gaza as human shields

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:59

Russian court extends detention of US journalist Gershkovich

LBCI
World News
08:40

IAEA Director General and Macron propel global nuclear dialogue

LBCI
World News
08:14

Blinken discusses peace negotiations with Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders

LBCI
World News
07:04

Scholz: Ukraine support of 'existential importance' to Europe

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-12

Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-09

Lebanon's ISF thwarts human smuggling operation, rescuing 231 migrants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-20

Hezbollah says targeted Zibdin barracks in Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons

LBCI
Middle East News
07:59

Iranian President's absent from summit announced by Erdogan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
10:09

Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war

LBCI
Middle East News
10:57

UN spokesperson: Gaza-Israel conflict takes appalling toll; praises hostage releases

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
10:35

Truce between Israel and Hamas in its final day: Talks underway for extension

LBCI
Middle East News
05:12

Israeli army reports a thousand officers, soldiers injured since the beginning of the war

LBCI
Middle East News
11:42

Qatari mediator announces extension of Israel-Hamas truce for two days

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More