News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sunday clashes in Sierra Leone were a ‘foiled coup attempt:' Minister
World News
2023-11-28 | 10:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sunday clashes in Sierra Leone were a ‘foiled coup attempt:' Minister
Sierra Leone's Information Minister, Chernor Bah, announced on Tuesday that the clashes that resulted in about twenty casualties on Sunday in the capital, Freetown, were a "foiled coup attempt."
Speaking to journalists, he clarified that it was an "attempted coup thwarted, aimed at attacking the democratically elected government of Sierra Leone and overthrowing it."
AFP
World News
Sierra Leone
Chernor Bah
Clashes
Casualties
Freetown
Next
11 Killed in Platinum Mine Elevator Accident
First human infection with swine flu variant detected in UK
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-11-27
Sierra Leone clashes on Sunday killed 13 soldiers
World News
2023-11-27
Sierra Leone clashes on Sunday killed 13 soldiers
0
World News
2023-11-26
Armoury attacked in Sierra Leone capital, national curfew imposed
World News
2023-11-26
Armoury attacked in Sierra Leone capital, national curfew imposed
0
World News
2023-11-23
Four Indian soldiers killed in clashes in Kashmir
World News
2023-11-23
Four Indian soldiers killed in clashes in Kashmir
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-21
Hezbollah targets Israeli military intelligence unit, inflicting casualties in response to the martyrdom of Al-Mayadeen journalists
Lebanon News
2023-11-21
Hezbollah targets Israeli military intelligence unit, inflicting casualties in response to the martyrdom of Al-Mayadeen journalists
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:39
Saudi Tourism Minister to LBCI after Riyadh secures hosting Expo 2030: It's a historic day!
World News
12:39
Saudi Tourism Minister to LBCI after Riyadh secures hosting Expo 2030: It's a historic day!
0
World News
12:13
Riyadh to host 2030 World Expo
World News
12:13
Riyadh to host 2030 World Expo
0
World News
10:50
Rescue operation successful for 41 Indian workers trapped in collapsed tunnel for 17 days
World News
10:50
Rescue operation successful for 41 Indian workers trapped in collapsed tunnel for 17 days
0
World News
10:34
UN warns ‘high risk of famine’ in Gaza
World News
10:34
UN warns ‘high risk of famine’ in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-24
Walid Jumblatt voices concern of a gradual attack on Gaza spilling into Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-24
Walid Jumblatt voices concern of a gradual attack on Gaza spilling into Lebanon
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-02
Al Arabiya: Al-Quds Hospital is under Israeli army gunfire
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-02
Al Arabiya: Al-Quds Hospital is under Israeli army gunfire
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
Islamic Resistance targets Jabal al-Tiyarat with two guided missiles, Israeli army shells outskirts of Yaroun
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
Islamic Resistance targets Jabal al-Tiyarat with two guided missiles, Israeli army shells outskirts of Yaroun
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
2
Lebanon News
03:50
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
Lebanon News
03:50
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
3
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA
4
Middle East News
05:12
Israeli army reports a thousand officers, soldiers injured since the beginning of the war
Middle East News
05:12
Israeli army reports a thousand officers, soldiers injured since the beginning of the war
5
World News
05:14
US sending three military planes to Egypt with Gaza aid
World News
05:14
US sending three military planes to Egypt with Gaza aid
6
Middle East News
07:32
Israeli and US Intelligence directors in Doha to discuss the "next phase" of the Gaza truce agreement
Middle East News
07:32
Israeli and US Intelligence directors in Doha to discuss the "next phase" of the Gaza truce agreement
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension
8
Middle East News
04:43
Hamas Spokesperson to LBCI: Anyone unable to enter Jenin camp will be unable to enter Gaza; the resistance is on the ground
Middle East News
04:43
Hamas Spokesperson to LBCI: Anyone unable to enter Jenin camp will be unable to enter Gaza; the resistance is on the ground
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More