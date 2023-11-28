Sunday clashes in Sierra Leone were a ‘foiled coup attempt:' Minister

2023-11-28 | 10:08
Sunday clashes in Sierra Leone were a ‘foiled coup attempt:&#39; Minister
Sunday clashes in Sierra Leone were a ‘foiled coup attempt:' Minister

Sierra Leone's Information Minister, Chernor Bah, announced on Tuesday that the clashes that resulted in about twenty casualties on Sunday in the capital, Freetown, were a "foiled coup attempt."  

Speaking to journalists, he clarified that it was an "attempted coup thwarted, aimed at attacking the democratically elected government of Sierra Leone and overthrowing it." 

AFP   
 

World News

Sierra Leone

Chernor Bah

Clashes

Casualties

Freetown

