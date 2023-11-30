US warship shoots down drone launched from Yemen

World News
2023-11-30 | 04:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US warship shoots down drone launched from Yemen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US warship shoots down drone launched from Yemen

The Pentagon announced that a US warship, sailing in the southern Red Sea on Wednesday morning, shot down an Iranian-made drone launched from an area in Yemen controlled by Houthi rebels aligned with Tehran.

World News

US

Pentagon

Yemen

Warship

Drone

LBCI Next
Russia 'grateful' to Hamas after releasing two Russian hostages
China calls for sustained humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:44

COP28 to implement 'Loss and Damage Fund' to compensate most climate-affected countries

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Le Drian holds talks with Lebanese Parliament Members

LBCI
Middle East News
07:07

Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship

LBCI
Middle East News
07:01

Syrian PM Hussein Arnous leads delegation to COP28 in UAE

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:26

Armenia, Azerbaijan hold border delimitation talks

LBCI
World News
04:55

Russia 'grateful' to Hamas after releasing two Russian hostages

LBCI
World News
04:08

China calls for sustained humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict

LBCI
World News
03:01

Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger dies aged 100

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-14

Beyond the Blue Line: Lebanon's reservations in border demarcation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-29

Macron's message: Significance in timing and implications for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-28

UN Resolution 1701: An urgent review of Lebanon's commitment amidst southern tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:21

Israeli army: Two captives in Israeli hands

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Middle East News
09:27

Israeli army kills two children in the occupied West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Saudi Foreign Minister: The current truce is insufficient

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Hostage negotiations and truce talks: CIA, Mossad, and Arab intelligence leaders gather in Qatar

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More