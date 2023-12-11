Italy, France, and Germany call on European Union to impose sanctions on Hamas

Italy, France, and Germany have urged the European Union to impose targeted sanctions on the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and its supporters, according to a joint letter written by the foreign ministers of the three countries to the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.



The letter, seen by Reuters, stated, "We express our full support for the proposal calling for the establishment of a dedicated sanctions regime against Hamas and its supporters."



It added, "The swift adoption of this sanctions regime will enable us to send a strong political message about the EU's commitment against Hamas and our solidarity with Israel."



Reuters