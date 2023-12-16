News
Putin to run as independent candidate for new presidential term
World News
2023-12-16 | 09:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin to run as independent candidate for new presidential term
Vladimir Putin will run for president again as an independent candidate with a wide support base but not on a party ticket, Russian news agencies reported on Saturday, citing his supporters.
An initiative group made up of over 700 politicians and figures from the sporting and cultural worlds met on Saturday in Moscow and unanimously endorsed Putin's nomination as an independent candidate, Russian news agencies said.
Reuters
World News
Putin
Russia
Next
German minister: Europe must accelerate defense capabilities amid expected new threats
Kremlin: Ukrainian and Moldovan entry could destabilize EU
Previous
